PML-N sees ‘resignations’, ‘probes’ as eyewash to give clean chit to suspects

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using his influence as the country chief executive to tamper with the record regarding the alleged theft of Rs 400 billion worth sugar, Rs 200 billion flour, Rs 122 billion LNG, and Rs 500 billion worth medicines.

She told media on Tuesday PM Imran was abusing his power to alter the record of trillions in the foreign funding case and the 23 secret accounts. She said the records regarding Rs 126 billion potholes of Peshawar BRT, Malam Jabba case, and the illegal use of helicopter case as well were being changed. Now, the record of billions misappropriated in the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road corruption case was an addition to the long list.

The former information minister said Imran patronized theft and ran a circus of eyewash inquiries and drama resignations of his ministers. Imran approved the extension of Ring Road himself, issued a directive to the chief minister, and then threw others under the bus, she said. There is no reason to arrest the minister when the true culprit, the approving authority was Imran himself, why shouldn’t Imran be arrested she questioned.

She said that requests to put Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the ECL had already been rejected by the Lahore High Court, Supreme Court, and then again by the Lahore High Court. By stopping Shehbaz from going to England, the PTI has not only violated court orders but has committed blatant contempt of court she said. This she said is the true attack on the Courts and the judiciary. Opening up offices on Eid holidays shows how desperate and blinded Imran is in his prejudice and thirst for political victimization, she said.

According to her. the Supreme Court and the High Court clearly ruled that Shehbaz did not commit any corruption, did not take any kickbacks did not abuse his power. With all records in government custody, accusing Shehbaz of tampering it is the most outrageous, preposterous, and ridiculous proposition, she slammed. When the 58 volumes of the NAB reference have all the records, how can Shehbaz alter it, she asked. When 110 witnesses testified that Shehbaz Sharif had nothing to do with it, why would he and his would he tamper this record, she lambasted.