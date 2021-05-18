Federal cabinet decides to send medical aid to Palestine on humanitarian grounds

The federal cabinet has decided to send medical aid to Palestine on humanitarian grounds because of the medical emergency faced by the Palestinians due to Israeli aggression.

The federal cabinet meeting was held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Later briefing the media persons about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided leadership to the Muslim Ummah from day one on the Palestine issue. The Muslim Ummah also recognizes this. He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid the foundation of Pakistan’s policy on Palestine and Imran Khan is now a trustee.

The Information Minister said the Palestinian leadership also acknowledges Pakistan’s firm stance on the matter.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the nation would observe solidarity day with the Palestinians on Friday.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Turkey, and he, along with some other Foreign Ministers of the Muslim countries, will go to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

The cabinet felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful visit to Saudi Arabia.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the cabinet was also briefed about the investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. He said the preliminary investigation reveals that the alignment of the project was changed to benefit some housing societies.

However, he said, the investigation carried out so far shows that no minister or advisor is involved. He said Zulfi Bukhari resigned as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis on high moral ground, and he has no link with the issue. He said Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan also does not own any land in the area.

عمران خان کی حکومت میں ہی ہو سکتا تھا کہ اگر الزامات لگیں تو تحقیقات ہوتی ہیں نون لیگ اور پیپلز پارٹی کےدور میں میڈیا کےگلے بیٹھ جاتے تھےلیکن مجال ہے کان پر جوں بھی رینگے، یہ ہی نظام میں تبدیلی ہے حکومتی اھلکاروں کو احتساب کا خوف ہونا چاہئے طاقتور ترین لوگ بھی قانون سے مبراء نہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 18, 2021

Referring to electoral reforms, the Information Minister said the government is committed to introducing electronic voting machines to ensure transparency in elections and give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. He regretted that the opposition is not serious in electoral reforms. The PML-N and the PPP have not made their position clear on the right to franchise overseas Pakistanis.