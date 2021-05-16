UNICEF Pakistan in need of US$ 55.73 million for optimal functioning during current year

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Childern’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan office needs US$ 55.73 million during the current year to carry out the support of the in-country humanitarian response.

According to a document of UNICEF, only US$ 14.08 million (17 percent) have been received to provide humanitarian support in the country.

The additional funds have been received from Japan to provide health services in areas of responsibility.

A significant funding gap of US$ 46.34 million (83 percent) persists to provide critical emergency services nationwide, said the document.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to Japan, Austrian Committee for UNICEF, Asian Development Bank, CERF Secretariat, CDC, World Bank, ECHO, Global Partnership for Education, Gavi -The Vaccine Alliance, Solidarity Fund, Standard Chartered, United Kingdom, the United States along with all its public and private donors for their contributions, the document of UNICEF added.