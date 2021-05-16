India retain No 1 spot in ICC Test Rankings, West Indies rise to sixth place

LAHORE: India and New Zealand retained the top two places in the ICC men’s Test Rankings after the annual update, while England overtook Australia for the third spot. West Indies also moved up by two positions to be placed sixth, one slot above South Africa. India, who have an aggregate of 121 rating points, are only one point ahead of New Zealand. The two teams will face off against each other in the World Test Championship final to be held on June 18 in Southampton. England climbed up by a place after their 4-0 defeat to Australia in 2017-18 was dropped from the rankings in the latest update. In the current cycle, all matches played since May 2020 are rated at 100% and those of the previous two years at 50%. Meanwhile, West Indies moved from eighth to sixth place on the back of a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh and 0-0 draw with Sri Lanka earlier this year. This is their best position since 2013. Pakistan remained fifth despite gaining three points after their 2-0 win against Zimbabwe. South Africa are placed seventh, their joint-lowest in Test ranking history. Only Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are below them. Ireland and Afghanistan are yet to play enough Tests to figure on the rankings table.

ICC Test Rankings

1: India

2: New Zealand

3: England

4: Australia

5: Pakistan

6: West Indies

7: South Africa

8: Sri Lanka

9: Bangladesh

10: Zimbabwe

Afghanistan and Ireland have Test status but have not played enough matches to figure on the rankings table.