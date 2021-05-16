Chrissy says she’s ‘mortified’ over past behaviour in apology to Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen is addressing the past comments she made to Courtney Stodden.

On Wednesday, May 12, the Lip Sync Battle co-host issued a statement on Twitter after Stodden spoke to The Daily Beast about alleged interactions she had with Teigen. According to Stodden, who identifies as they/them, Teigen “would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

The Daily Mail published screengrabs of Teigen’s tweets from 2011, including one that reads, “@CourtneyStodden my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby.”

At the time, Stodden was the 16-year-old wife of actor Doug Hutchinson, 60.

Teigen acknowledged these remarks in her statement, writing, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

“I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” she continued. “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”

Teigen added that she privately reached out to Stodden, “but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

The cookbook author vowed to work on “being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

In response, Stodden shared a screenshot of Chrissy’s account, which she is blocked from viewing. She captioned the photo, “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

Teigen was not the only one accused of bullying Stodden. They allege Courtney Love and The View’s Joy Behar had a “field day” with their comments.

Stodden told The Daily Beast, “People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

They additionally said none of the aforementioned celebrities ever reached out to apologize for their alleged behaviour. They claimed, “You know, one of the biggest surprises is that all of the celebrities who shamed me-other than Perez Hilton, who stood up and was kind-they have not sought to apologize or sent any kind of love my way.”

Chrissy previously took a break from social media in order to improve her mental health. At the time, she wrote on Twitter, “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.” She reflected that her “fear of pissing people off” has turned her into a “different person.”

However, after three weeks, the social media personality revived her Twitter account. As she put it, “turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.”