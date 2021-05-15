UN chief maintains his ‘neutral’ position over Middle East crisis

NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued an urgent appeal for all parties involved in this week’s escalation of violence in Gaza, and Israel, to immediately cease fighting, as over 100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the occupied territories.

The ongoing military escalation has caused great suffering and destruction, said a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in which the UN chief maintained his ‘neutral position.’ He said that it has claimed scores of civilian lives, including, tragically, many children.

The fighting has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole. He called for meditation efforts to intensify and said the UN was actively involved in such efforts.

UNSC OPEN MEETING

The UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA) also raised the alarm over the continued escalation of violence, noting that civilians on both sides were bearing the brunt. According to latest news reports, the day has seen the most intense exchanges of the week between Israeli troops and that of Hamas, which controls Gaza.

The enclave continues to be bombed by Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire, while Hamas rocket barrages continue into Israel. The UN Security Council announced that it will convene on Sunday for an open meeting to discuss the worsening situation. Diplomatic efforts are reportedly underway in the region, to negotiate an end to the spiraling violence.

In a statement, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings said some 10,000 Palestinians had fled their homes in Gaza, with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services. Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on Sunday, she said.

She said that the Israeli authorities and Palestinian groups must immediately allow the United Nations and humanitarian partners to bring in fuel, food, and medical supplies and to deploy humanitarian personnel. “All parties must always adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws,” she said.

At a media briefing in Geneva, spokesperson Jens Laerke told journalists earlier that civilians were suffering, noting that extensive damage has been reported to civilian property in densely populated areas all across the Gaza Strip, with over 200 housing units destroyed or severely damaged.

There are also reports of hundreds of people, many from refugee camps in Gaza, seeking safety and shelter in schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees, especially in the northern Gaza Strip. While humanitarians continue to deliver assistance on the ground, it has been significantly restricted by prevailing insecurity, Laerke said.

He noted that Israeli authorities had closed the Erez crossing in the north of the Gaza Strip on May 10, including for humanitarian workers, as well as the Kerem Shalom crossing in the south, a crucial channel for goods and fuel into the enclave.

“Given the limited fuel reserves, Gaza’s sole power plant is running on only two of its four turbines, resulting in rolling daily power cuts of 8-12 hours,” he said. Laerke stressed it was critical that fuel for the power plant enters regularly to ensure basic services function. Without further provision, fuel is due to run out in the coming days, he said.

“This will cause significant reduction in electricity supply, again impacting the availability of health, water and sanitation services.” The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a statement that it was alarmed by the number of civilian casualties, including children and women caused by the current escalation, calling for end to the destruction of health facilities, schools, and homes across Gaza.

PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS

The UN sexual and reproductive health agency in the region said the struggling health sector was already strained after years of protracted crisis further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic with a 20% increase in active cases in April alone. There are currently some 210,000 pregnant and lactating women in Palestine, according to UNFPA.

And around 365 women give birth every day – 150 in Gaza, 215 in West Bank. “Our immediate priority is to ensure safe delivery for these women and their babies,” said UNFPA’s Arab States Regional Director Dr Luay Shabaneh. He called on all parties to stop the fighting, to ensure the full protection of civilians and the safety of Palestinian and Israeli women and adolescent girls.