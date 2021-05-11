President feels people can manage to overcome Covid by sticking to SOPs

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that from statistics, it appeared that people in Pakistan could manage to overcome Covid pandemic by following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain its further spread.

In series of tweets, the president said that these SOPs included waring of masks, social distancing and hand washing.

“Stats (statistics) are that we have not overcome Covid yet, are on the edge, but it seems we can manage it. Therefore, continue to follow SOPs (Masking, Social Distancing, Hand Washing). And friends we must stop living with a defeatist attitude. We HAVE done well. Pakistan is on the mend,” he posted on his twitter handle.

The president in related tweet said that he watched Covid statistics of Pakistan very closely & what was happening in region.

The president also enumerated the steps which helped Pakistan to manage the pandemic.

“Your efforts will Inshallah pay dividends. Seven take home points: 1- High reputation of Pakistan’s efficiency of management. 2- Not allowing ‘Rozgar’ to collapse. 3- Educating role of Ulema & Media.

4- We kept our mosques open and continued to pray to Allah. 5- “Significant national & provincial cooperation. 6- Our Ehsaas initiative came out as a huge social support cushion. 7- Outstanding discipline shown by you (all people never follow, but enough-to-matter did),” he further elaborated his point of view.

