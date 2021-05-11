Pakistan’s exports to US witness 29% growth: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that our exports to the US during Jul-Apr 2021 have increased by 29% to USD 4,092 million as compared to USD 3,173 million in Jul-Apr 2020. The United States continues to be an important market for us. We are happy to share that our exports to the US during Jul-Apr 2021 have increased by 29% to USD 4,092 million as compared to USD 3,173 million in Jul-Apr 2020. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 11, 2021 This is a substantial increase of USD 918 million and credit goes to our exporters for making this possible under difficult global conditions. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 11, 2021 I appreciate the efforts made by MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers @PakUSTrade @Paktrade_NYC @PakTIA_Houston and urge them to provide maximum facilitation to our exporters & Investors.@aliya_hamza #Pakistan #UnitedStates #Exports #Trade — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 11, 2021 He appreciated the efforts made by Ministry of Commerce’s trade and investment officers and urge them to provide maximum facilitation to our exporters and investors.