Pakistan’s exports to US witness 29% growth: Razak

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said the United States continues to be an important market for us. We are happy to share that our exports to the US during Jul-Apr 2021 have increased by 29% to USD 4,092 million as compared to USD 3,173 million in Jul-Apr 2020. This is a substantial increase of USD 918 million and credit goes to our exporters for making this possible under difficult global conditions.”

He appreciated the efforts made by Ministry of Commerce’s trade and investment officers and urge them to provide maximum facilitation to our exporters and investors.