UAE suspends travellers from Pakistan, BD, Nepal, S Lanka

DUBAI: The UAE has announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from these countries, starting from May 12 (Wednesday), Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

According to a notification on the website of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), transit flights travelling to the UAE and bound for these countries are exempted from the ban.

“This decision also includes extending the suspension of entry for travellers who were in these four countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the UAE,” it added.

Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka and the transfer of exempted groups from these countries to the UAE who have applied for exemption.

UAE citizens, long-term residency holders – known as “golden visa” holders – and diplomats are not included in the ban, which comes just ahead of the Eid festival celebrating the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

To enter the UAE from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the NCEMA said. However, cargo flights will continue to operate between the four countries.

The UAE civil aviation authority also called upon all travellers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay.