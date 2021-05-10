11 shopping malls sealed for COVID lockdown violations

FAISALABAD: Eleven more shopping malls were sealed and 12 passenger vehicles impounded at police stations for violating Corona SOPs in the district, while cases were registered against four shopkeepers for violating the orders and a fine of Rs 79,000 was imposed.

In the last 55 days, 1673 shopping malls and plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed and fined Rs. 2.72 million. In addition to seizing a bus stand, four grocery shops and closing 120 passenger vehicles, 386 people have been arrested for roaming the streets and public places without a face mask.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also went to different areas and checked the implementation on Lock down/ corona SoPs. He cleared that implementation would be enforced to save the people from viruses.