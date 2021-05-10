Billie Eilish shares meme calling out headline that criticized her ‘Vogue’ cover

Billie Eilish shared a meme that slammed a sexist headline about her British Vogue cover. “Proof that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies. Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of being an actual child,” read a revised Daily Mail headline written by writer-influencer Emily Clarkson and shared by Eilish with her 84.4 million followers.

The original headline read, “Proof that money can make you change your values and ‘sell out’: Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to ‘hide her body.'” Clarkson’s mock-up was not saved as a highlight in Eilish’s Instagram Stories, but it was screenshot and shared online.

Eilish, 19, who recently dyed her black-and-green hair a stunning shade of platinum blonde, covers the latest issue of British Vogue wearing a custom rose-colored corset and a gold Gucci skirt, pivoting from her typical baggier outfits, which she’s favored due to long-term body image troubles.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” Eilish said in a 2019 ad for Calvin Klein. “That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

That year, the “Bad Guy” singer told Rolling Stone that her self-worth suffered at age 12 when she joined a dance company. “At dance, you wear really tiny clothes,” she said. “And I’ve never felt comfortable in really tiny clothes. I was always worried about my appearance. That was the peak of my body dysmorphia. I couldn’t look in the mirror at all.” And when a hip injury forced her to quit dance, Eilish developed depression. “It sent me down a hole,” while becoming famous with her 2016 hit “Ocean Eyes.”

Although it was Eilish’s idea to emulate a “classic, old-timey pin-up” girl on Vogue, she had reservations. “If I’m honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that’s why,” Eilish told the magazine. And she predicted outcry over the cover: “‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’ My thing is that I can do whatever I want.”