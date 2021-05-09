PDM always neglects and leaves people in crisis: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that neither incompetent opposition parties have any agenda nor strategy, all their efforts are to save corruption. The chief minister said that PDM is creating hindrance in the development and progress of the country.

Usman Buzdar termed the PDM’s attitude, on the national challenge like coronavirus, a tragedy. He said that PDM put the lives of people in danger for the sake of their vested interest in the past and now people are fully aware of their designs. Those elements who left the people alone in the corona pandemic are now searching for help. These people give priority to their negative politics on the lives of the people. He said that PDM has always neglected and left the people alone in every crisis. They do not even bother to change their negative attitude despite the third wave of Corona. The chief minister said that the situation in Pakistan is alarming due to the third wave of Corona and public cooperation is utmost necessary to stop the spread of Corona. He further maintained that the incumbent government

only wants the progress and prosperity of the country adding that the politics of anarchy and chaos has not succeeded before and will meet the same fate in future as well. The negative politics of the claimants of do and die has met with its logical end. The nefarious designs of those who were trying to spread chaos in Pakistan have been exposed. Now only the politics of public service will prevail here, the chief minister asserted. Usman Buzdar said that the PTI overnment led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has got the mandate of five year which will be completed. Conspiratorial elements will continue to create hue and cry. Negative politics has always been answered with public service, The CM concluded.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in a wake of the alarming situation of the Corona pandemic, there will be a lockdown across Punjab from today till May 16. Wearing a mask is mandatory for every citizen whenever going out. Instructions have been issued to strictly enforce this restriction. The government will take all possible steps to protect the lives of the people. Violation of corona SOPs will not be tolerated, he warned. The spread of Coronavirus can only be stopped with the support and cooperation of citizens. He urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and make their lives safer. Legal action will be taken in case of violations of SOPs.

He asked the citizen to strictly follow the government instructions especially during the last days of Ramadan and on Eid holidays. Implement government measures is in the best interest of the public, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today presided over a high-level meeting through video link at CM office to review the progress of the project of constructing dams to store the water of hill-torrents in Rajanpur and DG Khan. The chief minister while giving approval of the project of dam in Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan has directed that this project will be included in the Annual Development Program of next fiscal year. He further directed that the feasibility study of the dam should be completed at the earliest. The water of hill-torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur can be stored and used for agriculture and irrigation purposes. The construction of the dam in Surra will provide water to the people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity besides ensuring development in agri-sector.