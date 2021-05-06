Governor Yasinzai says he never spoke against Imran Khan

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday clearly said that he never shared any derogatory statement or interview against Imran Khan as he has a lot of respect for the prime minister.

In a statement issued in Quetta, the Governor’s House said that all official pictures and statements were released by the state media and the governor has not given any interview to any private media house.

The Governor’s House statement said that the governor deems these tactics to be propaganda against him. On the other hand, the governor’s legal team served a notice to the private media house for sharing what they believed to be ‘propaganda material’ against the prime minister.

“That because of this news item so published by you jointly and severely his character assassinations have been made by Jang Group more particularly by you, besides an attempt to destroy his political career,” the legal notice stated.

“That Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, the governor of Balochistan, never met any correspondent anywhere in Pakistan nor made any statement, as such. Publishing this news item as his statement is not only dishonesty on part of the media house, but some targeted attack upon him, for the reasons best known to you,” it said.

Anyhow on reading this news item, the governor contradicted the same in the following manner, which has also been made public by the electronic, print and social medias, the statement said.