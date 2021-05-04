Manchester United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

MANCHESTER: Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. “The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter,” United said in a statement. “The club has no desire to see peaceful protestors punished, but will work with the police to identify those involved in criminal activity, and will also issue its own sanctions to any season ticket holder or member identified, per the published sanctions policy,” the statement added. A flare was thrown at the broadcasters podium as fans ran on to the field and protesters clashed with police outside the ground. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two officers were injured with one requiring hospital treatment after he was attacked with a bottle and suffered slash wound to his face.













