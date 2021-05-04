FPCCI urges govt to cut short Eid holidays to three

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday demanded the government to cut short Eid holidays to three from five in order to avoid business and economic losses. The apex trade body expressed displeasure over yet another set of SOPs and public holidays on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr announced by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) without consulting the business, industrial, and trade community of Pakistan.

President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo demanded that industries and markets should only be closed for 3 days on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr; otherwise, there will be irreversible loss to already struggling businesses and huge shortfall in tax collection will further decelerate the economic activity. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo maintained that ports, customs, and required banking services for them should not even be closed for 3 days during Eid-Ul-Fitr; as exports are as necessary for survival of Pakistan as airports and hospitals.

Even a single day closure of ports during Eid will add to existing huge glut and backlog for exporters and cause financial and goodwill loss for not being able to ship the consignments on agreed schedules. He demanded that port timings should be extended to 05:00pm with immediate effect.