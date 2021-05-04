3 PML-N lawmakers express confidence in Buzdar’s leadership

Usman-Buzdar-2-750x369Three lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed confidence in his leadership.

According to details, PML-N MPA from PP-269 Azhar Abbas Chandia, MNA Rahat Amanullah and MPA Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri met with the chief minister and apprised him of the problems of their constituencies.

On the occasion, the chief minister assured to resolve the problems on a priority basis, saying that the government is serving the masses with sincerity and commitment. The incumbent government is fulfilling every promise, the CM added. He regretted that the small cities were kept deprived of development by the past governments and pointed out the resources were diverted towards Muzaffargarh and other cities of south Punjab for the first time. The foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat has been laid and the building will be completed soon, he added.

The chief minister reiterated that the parliamentarians are his companions and their respect is his honour. The negative politics of the PDM has met its logical end as the people have rejected the anarchistic designs of the rejected elements, he said.

The downfall of the PDM is a warning to others as well as a lesson to learn. The opposition’s attempt to divide the nation is frustrated because the people will not be deceived by the corrupt elements, he said. The era of loot and plunder will not return and those making hue and cry should look into their own peep, added the CM.

“You have always listened to us while giving full respect and honour and resolved our problems,” said Chandia. Mian Jalil Sharqpuri announced to have full confidence over the leadership and policies of the chief minister, saying that the parliamentarians are standing with the CM in the journey of public service.