Cache of Indian arms, ammunition seized in Balochistan

Another evidence of role of India in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan comes to surface with Balochistan Levies seizing a huge cache of Indian arms and ammunition during an operation in Soraf Nala area of Kohlu on Sunday. According to Deputy Commissioner Imran Ibrahim, the cache of arms and ammunition including MG-3 gun, mortar gun, missiles, rounds, rockets and other ammunition was recovered during the operation. According to the DC, the recovered arms and ammunition are Indian-made. Earlier in March last, the security forces foiled a sabotage bid by recovering explosives, improvised explosive devices and weapons during an intelligence-based operation in the Nawagai tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border. Official sources said the explosives and weapons were recovered in Charmang village. They said the explosives had been brought here from across the border for carrying out attacks on the security forces and other sabotage activities in the district. However, the sources said timely action by the security forces thwarted the designs of the anti-state elements. They said it was the second time during the current month that the security forces had thwarted sabotage bids by seizing explosives in the same border locality.













