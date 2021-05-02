Inflation jumps 11.1pc in April: PBS

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased by 11.1 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.1 percent in the previous month and 8.5 percent in April 2020.

According to the data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Static (PBS), on a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 1.0 percent in April 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.8 percent in April 2020.

The CPI inflation urban increased by 11.0 percent on a year-on-year basis in April 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7 percent in the previous month and 7.7 percent in April 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.3 percent in April 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.7 percent in April 2020. The CPI inflation rural increased by 11.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in April 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.5 percent in the previous month and 9.8 percent in April 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in April 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 1.1 percent in April 2020. According to the PBS, National Consumer Price Index (N-CPI) for April 2021 increased by 1.03 percent over March 2021 and increased by 11.10 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. April 2020.

The Urban Consumer Price Index (UCPI) of April 2021 increased by 1.34 percent over March 2021 and increased by 10.96 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. April 2020.

Top few commodities whose prices increased from previous month include: tomatoes (67.70%), vegetables (29.55%), fruits (22.32%), potatoes (15.81%), chicken (7.31%), cooking oil (2.99%), vegetable ghee (2.01%), meat (1.64%), condiments and spices (1.54%), and gram whole (1.25%). Similarly, an increase was witnessed in tailoring (4.50%), household equipment (1.79%), house rent (1.64%), hosiery (1.46%) and construction input items (1.42%). Top few commodities whose prices decreased from the previous month include: wheat (9.14%), onions (8.33%), wheat flour (1.94%), sugar (1.83%) and pulse Moong (1.59%). Similarly, a decrease was witnessed in: liquefied hydrocarbons (3.80%), electricity charges (1.89%), motor fuel (1.52%) and solid fuel (0.37%).

The Rural Consumer Price Index of April 2021 increased by 0.57 percent over March 2021 and increased by 11.33 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. April 2020.