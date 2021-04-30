Sindh University steps up curbs, bans visitors amid spike in Covid cases

Owing to a record spike in Covid-19 cases in Sindh, particularly in Hyderabad and its outer edge, Sindh University has issued a net set of directives for the safety and security of its employees. The university has also placed a temporary ban on unnecessary entrance of visitors in the university premises. According to the directives issued by the Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, all the offices and departments of the University of Sindh will remain closed except essential services with minimum staff of 20 % on duties. The notification further said that the employees will be able to work from home,however, no one could leave the headquarters without seeking prior permission of the competent authorities. “Administrative and heads of the sections of attached departments can call any employee especially essentially required staff to assist in official assignments, on need basis, that must not exceed more than 20 % of the working strength”, the notification read. According to the notification, the working hours of the necessary offices of the university will be from 9 am to 2 pm whereas the visitors will not be allowed to enter varsity premises unnecessarily.













