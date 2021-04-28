ICT distributes rations among 100 needy families

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration distributed Ration (edibles) among over 100 needy families in a bid to help locals in backdrop of Ramadan and COVID-19. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) secretariat Aneel Saeed himself distributed the Ration bags at camps in the area of Bari Imam under the strict compliance of COVID SOPs. He said that the Khidmat Committees also extended support to this good cause of ICT administration. He further said that on receipt of complaints on PMDU complaints some inspection visits also have been carried out in the areas of Simly Dam Road and Bari Imam for price checking and ensuring COVID-19 SOPs implementation in fruit/vegetable shops, plazas, stores and other commercial commodities. Other city teams also inspected different areas of their constituencies. AC Saddar Dr Sanya Pasha inspected markets in I-10 area to assess the availability of essential commodities at notified rates. She said that compliance of COVID SOPs was also been checked. During the inspection, multiple shops were fined for price hike. The 2 persons were arrested for violating Covid SOPs. She, however, did ‘t not mention the details of fine she imposed on shop keepers against price hike or other sort of violations.













