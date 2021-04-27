Everything you need to know about Ramadan

RAMADAN : Ramadan is one of the holistic nine month of Islamic year. It is also one of the Fifth pillar of Islam. Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, introspection and prayer for Muslims, the followers of Islam. This means that Muslims fast each day over this month for approximately 18 hours per day.

It is celebrated as the month during which Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims.

The Quran states;

“The month of Ramadan [is that] in which was revealed the Qur’an, guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast it.”

The purpose of Ramadan is to attain nearness and closeness to God through devotion commitment to fasting prayers, to give particular emphasis charity and generosity- this is encourage during this month. Ramadan is also time for significant community and family spirit and providing support. Many individual and families will pray and eat together and support each other in many ways throughout this period.

Ramadan also teaches us about self control and discipline, sacrifice, and took pity on those who are hungry and less fortune. And on the other hand Ramadan avoid us from, bad acts, bad behavior, impure thoughts, drinking, eating, and anger.

Quran is revealed for the saviour of mankind. Quran having been handed down on the first, sixth, twelfth, thirteenth and twenty-fourth Ramadan, Other act of praising like prayer, reading the Quran, charity are also console during Ramadan. Muslims are encourage to real the whole Quran in 30 days.

Qur’an mentioned that Allah prohibits eating the flesh of swine, because it is a SIN and an IMPIETY (Rijss).

Each day, before dawn, Muslims observe a pre-fast meal called the suhoor. After stopping a short time before dawn, Muslims begin the first prayer of the day, Fajr.

When the sun sets there is a join meal called “Iftar”. Where muslim can break there fast with their friends and family. The month of Ramadan teaches us about more than fasting.

TARAWIH are also performed during Ramadan. Contrary to popular belief, they are not important.

You can interchange Ramadan wishes by saying “Ramadan Kareem,” which translates into “Have a generous Ramadan,” or “Ramadan Mubarak,” which roughly translates into “Happy Ramadan.”

After Ramadan Muslims celebrate three holidays called Eid.ul.Fitar. On the first day of Eid Muslims offers Eid prayer, visit family and friends and celebrate over foods and gifts.