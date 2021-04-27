No content against minorities in curriculum: Ashrafi

The rights given to minorities by the Constitution of Pakistan and Islamic law cannot be disputed and there is no content in the curriculum against minorities and their sanctities. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said this on Monday while talking to visiting delegates of religious scholars of different schools of thought. Ashrafi said that the one-member minority commission did not consult the Muslim scholars and respective forums before making recommendations on uniform curriculum. Minority students have a choice whether or not to read the Islamic history and Islamic teachings in the curriculum, said Ashrafi, adding that there is no content in the educational curriculum against the minorities and their respective sanctities. “No one will be allowed to usurp the rights of minorities in the country,” said the PM’s aide. He said that recommendations put forward by the minority commission have also been opposed by the National Minorities Commission.













