Riz Ahmed has netizens swooning with adorable gesture towards wife

Riz Ahmed may not have won an Oscar tonight but he won hearts across the globe as he fixed his wife’s hair on the red carpet!

Riz Ahmed, the first Muslim actor of Pakistani origin to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar, walked the red carpet with his wife, writer Fatima Farheen Mirza, and had the internet swooning after he stopped the photo-op to fix Fatima’s hair.

The couple, who looked every bit as sophisticated as you would imagine with Riz Ahmed in a dapper Prada suit complete with a satin cummerbund and Fatima in a gorgeous Valentino cape, was the talk of Twitter after the video of their sweet moment went viral.

The ‘Sound of Metal’ was even more endearing as he said, “I’m the official groomer,” while styling his wife, who he met at a coffee shop before asking her to marry him over a game of scrabble. Talk about the ultimate Hollywood meet-cute!