Missing teenage boy found killed

A body of a 14-year-old Bajo Kolhi, who was also a student of the 8th grade, was found in a pond in village Haji Abdullah Katiar within the limits of Bulri Shah Karim Police Station in Tando Mohammad Khan district. The police team headed by DSP Syed Mujahid Shah reached the spot and transported the body to taluka hospital where doctors confirmed that body had the visible torture marks, adding they said that it was yet to be determined whether the young boy was also criminally assaulted before being killed.

Devji Kolhi, the father of the murdered boy, speaking to the media persons, lamented that his young son was kidnapped and then was strangled to death by ‘unknown’ culprit(s).

My intelligent and innocent son after being kidnapped was also sexually assaulted by unknown tormentors, he added and demanded the early arrest of all those involved in the gruesome incident.

SSP Of Tando Mohammad Khan Mr Abid Ali Baloch taking strong notice of the incident ordered DSP Syed Mujahid Shah and SHO Qamaruddin Rahimoon to register the FIR as per the demands of Devji Kolhi and arrest those involved at the earliest. The police officials when contacted informed this reporter that FIR would be registered in the light of the medical report. However, the credible sources added that one of the suspects had been taken into custody for the interrogation. Advocate Manzoor Ahmed Panhwar, the senior lawyer from Tando Mohammad Khan town who had announced to plead and pursue the case without any fee told this reporter that one of the brilliant students of his area was brutally kidnapped and then was killed.

He said that police officials had assured him and his parents that even-handed justice would be done with the aggrieved family members of the victim.

Mr Panhwar claimed that scores of the young girls and boys have been killed in different districts of the province especially from poor and marginalized communities in the recent years and in most of the cases, the culprits went scot -free mainly due to improper investigation by the police and faulty and outdated medical examination methods of the bodies of the victims.He added that such cases whose parents and relatives did not have enough resources were often hushed up adding he made it clear that they would try their best to get the justice from the courts.