Casting announced for latest drama from Line Of Duty producers

Rocks star Sharon D Clarke, Quantico actress Tracy Ifeachor and Star Trek: Discovery’s James Frain have been cast in the latest drama from the producers of Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

Showtrial on BBC One, which is set in and filming around Bristol, will explore how “prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process”, according to the broadcaster.

It is the latest drama from World Productions, which also counts The Diplomat on UKTV’s Alibi channel and The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV among its recent projects.

It will tell the story of Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, who is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis.

The trial that follows places the victim, the accused and their families in the eye of a media storm.

Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest, finds herself drawn into the case by Talitha, who claims the prosecution is weaponising her gender and social privilege against her. The cast also features Sinead Keenan, Celine Buckens, Kerr Logan and Lolita Chakrabarti.

Creator and writer Ben Richards said: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

Director Zara Hayes said: “These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn’t be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama.” Simon Heath, chief executive and creative director of World Productions, said: “I’m hugely excited by the brilliant cast who have signed up to bring Ben’s terrific scripts to life.” Mona Qureshi, executive producer for the BBC, said: “Showtrial is utterly absorbing, twisty, thought-provoking British drama at its finest and we’re delighted to have found the perfect cast to captivate the audience with this story.”