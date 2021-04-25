Brick kilns spreading pollution in Sambrial

Bricks kilns are spreading environmental pollution in and around the Sambrial city near here. The situation is proving that there was no doubt to say that Sambrial and surrounding areas were in grip of environmental pollution caused by the bricks kilns.

Local people said that this should be an eye-opener and point of grave concern for everyone. This nasty practice goes unabated by the bricks kilns owners and allegedly unchecked by the district administration and especially by the environment protection department as well. Local people have long been suffering from serious health hazards due to the larger-scale smoke emission by the bricks kilns in Sambrial.

A few years ago, the district administration sealed a few of these bricks kilns for pollution, but later they were again opened and started spreading larger-scale environmental pollution besides making low-quality bricks there. Local social, religious, health, educational, and political circles of Sambrial have expressed grave concern over this critical situation.

They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner of Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ghuman, and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq to take serious notice of this nasty situation in the larger public interest and make some practical steps for providing pollution free atmosphere to the local people as well.