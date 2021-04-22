Juventus climb into third after coming from behind to beat Parma

TURIN: Juventus came from behind to beat Parma 3-1 on Wednesday to climb back into third in the Serie A standings. Second-bottom Parma looked to be in with a chance of earning three priceless points in their relegation battle when Gaston Brugman fired a low free kick into the net in the 25th minute to give the visitors a shock lead. Yet a double from fullback Alex Sandro turned the match on its head either side of halftime, with another defender — Matthijs de Ligt — heading a third in the 68th minute to put the game to bed. Juve saw out the win with ease to move onto 65 points from 32 matches, one ahead of Atalanta, who play AS Roma on Thursday, while Parma remain in deep trouble in 19th, 11 points from the safety zone.













