‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ — Arjun Kapoor will make the impossible possible

The trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta starrer family comedy film for Netflix ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ released on Wednesday and promises to take audiences in a heart-warming family drama featuring a Punjabi family residing in Amritsar.

Arjun Kapoor who plays the grandson to the matriarch of the family Neena Gupta, who is fondly called ‘Sardar’ is on the quest to fulfil his old yet feisty grandmother’s wish to visit her home in Lahore, which she lovingly built with her late husband.

In the trailer, we see Sardar promising to make his grandson the CEO of a family business if he completes her wish

In the trailer, we see Sardar promising to make his grandson the CEO of a family business if he completes her wish. She also tries to lure other family members into listening to her by telling them she will make them part of her will. The twist in the storyline comes when the embassy denies Neena the permission to visit Lahore and Arjun decides to bring her grandmother’s home to Amritsar using ‘structural relocation’.

Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan are other cast members of the film.

The movie is directed by Kaashvie Nair and scripted by Anuja Chauhan and is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.

Sardar Ka Grandson is set to release on Netflix on May 18.