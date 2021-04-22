UK to fully support Pakistan on FATF issue: British HC

British High Commission Christian Turner has said that his country will fully support Pakistan on the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as Islamabad’s performance on the implementation of FATF roadmap is marvellous.

The British high commissioner said this during a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday.

The interior minister said that Pakistan has so far implemented 24 out of 27 points of the FATF roadmap. He said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have a long history of bilateral relations and “we give immense value to them.”

He expressed concerns on placing Pakistan onto the red list due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said this has disturbed the Pakistani diaspora living in the United Kingdom. He said this treatment with Pakistan seems discriminatory when Covid is spreading at a fast pace in its neighbouring countries.

The high commissioner explained that placement of Pakistan onto the red list is not discriminatory as this step has been taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interest.

The two sides also reviewed the progress on extradition treaties of wanted people between the two countries. Repatriation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also came under discussion during the meeting. Both sides agreed to complete the extradition and repatriation treaties at the earliest.

The interior minister also expressed condolence on the sad demise of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Prince Philip.