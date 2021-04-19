Have mercy on students: Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar has once again come out in support of students who have been protesting to get their exams cancelled owing to the third wave of COVID in the country. Taking to Twitter to urge the Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to take necessary action, Asim Azhar tweeted, “Abhi bhi waqt hai, bacho pe tars khaalain (There’s still some time to go, please have some mercy on the kids.)” He also tagged Mahmood for good measure.

The Tum Tum singer, who spoke on behalf of students earlier as well and supported the #ExamCancelHoga trend on Twitter, also had some hard-hitting questions for the minister. “Who will be responsible if kids take covid back to their homes just so they could appear in exams?” he asked.

The Tweets were met with an outpouring of gratitude by students on one hand, and backlash by parents and guardians on the other. Earlier this month, Asim Azhar had tweeted, “Sir, it would be unfair to hold exams in such circumstances.”

In another tweet, he explained the situation at hand saying, “Students have really been disturbed due to the ongoing pandemic causing the institutes to close/open again and again.”

The 24-year-old then went on to add that he especially understands the plight of students because, “Agar abhi music nahi kar raha hota tou mai bhi ro raha hota exams ko leke iss waqt (If I wasn’t doing music right now, I would also be crying about exams.)”