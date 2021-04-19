Nida again criticised for copying Esra

Nida Yasir is a Pakistani morning show host and she started comparing almost a decade ago and now she has become a famous name in the field of anchoring and hosting.

Nida Yasir is doing Shaan -e- Suhoor on Ary Digital in Ramadan in which she dresses up so well. She has changed her style of dressing as well.

This time Nida dressed up in a Pashtoon attire, which is quite similar to old Turkish attire, now the viewers relate that get up with Turks after watching Ertugrul in which Halima Sultan carried the beautiful and traditional tribal attire with such elegance that it has become now her style statement.

Netizens trolled Nida Yasir for copying Halima Sultan, they are saying her local Halima Sultan and named her Halima Multan.

Some also said, “When you order Halima Sultan from Daraz”. Someone wrote “When you cast Halima Sultan in low budget”. A social media user wrote “When you order wrong Halimy”.