Tareen wrongly accused of using fake accounts, FIA informs court

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) admitted its mistake on Saturday before the banking court judge that it had inadvertently involved dubious transactions made through fake bank accounts in sugar crisis inquiry against estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, a private TV channel reported.

“No fake accounts have been involved in fake transaction with JWD sugar mill owned by Jahangir Tareen,” the FIA counsel said during the pre-arrest bail proceedings against Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in the court.

Following admission by the FIA, Tareen’s counsel advocate Salman Safdar said in the court that it was happening for the first time that the one of the charges in the FIR against his client had been termed wrong by the complainant itself. He went on to argue that all FIRs registered against his clients have nothing to do with reality, nor these (FIRs) based upon truth, adding that all cases have been registered merely to humiliate the estranged PTI leader.

The FIA challenged the jurisdiction of the baking court while praying to forward the case to ordinary court, saying the case against the PTI leader should be heard by relevant district and sessions court. The baking court adjourned the hearing till May 3, when it will announce its decision whether this case falls under its jurisdiction or not.

The court also extended interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen till May 3. The both with their counsel appeared before Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on expiry of their interim bail.

Talking to media outside the banking court, Tareen said he has nothing to do with the rising price of sugar or the sugar mafia. “There is constant talk of the sugar mafia and the price of sugar going up. I have nothing to do with the increase sugar price or the sugar mafia. No one said anything about a sugar case against Jahangir Tareen,” he said. He called for people to read the three FIRs against him, saying there is no mention of sugar in any of them or any allegation. “All three FIRs did not mention the rise in the price of sugar, but the FIRs picked up things relating to my business from eight to 10 years ago,” Tareen said.

Tareen said a fictional story has been fabricated against him. “My documentation is clear and transparent. I pay my income tax every year. Mine and my family’s accounts are with the income tax people,” he said.

“Ask any businessman,” the PTI leader said confidently, explaining that they [businessmen] would say that if Jahangir Tareen is not the most transparent, then who is? Tareen repeated that an attempt is being made to tarnish his reputation. He said everyone will find out the truth. “I have not even been accused in any sugar-related case in a year-and-a-half,” he said, adding that he is present in court to fight the cases against him. He said he did not know who is “doing this” to him, but “someone is”. The PTI leader further said that he has not been to the Prime Minister House for more than a year-and-a-half.

Lawmakers supporting estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday warned the federal government of ‘moving forward’ if justice was not delivered in the ongoing sugar scandal cases. Speaking to media outside court, MPA Raja Riaz said that they appeal to the prime minister for justice under the umbrella of PTI. “We believe that Tareen is being humiliated through such moves, he added. Do not take this further,” Riaz said adding that 40 members of both houses of the parliament are demanding justice from the premier.

On this occasion, MPA Ishaq Khan Khakwani said that they were not seeking any relief and neither are they ‘blackmailing’ the government, but asking for more time to collect material which they would bring forward in response to the allegations.

Among the MNAs and MPAs that accompanied Tareen during his appearance were Raja Riaz, Sami Gilani, Mubeen Alam, Khawaja Shiraz, Noman Langarial, Ajmal Cheema, Nazir Chauhan, Aslam Bharwana, Khurram Leghari, Umar Aftab Dahlon, Zawar Baloch, Nazir Baloch, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Abdul Hai Dasti, Faisal Jabwana, Rafaqat Gilani, Amir Muhammad Khan, Aun Chaudhry and Imran Shah.