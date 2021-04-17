Covid death toll crosses 16,000 as over 100 die for fifth straight day in Pakistan

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 79,108 on Saturday as 4,976 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. One hundred and twelve patients died on Saturday, 105 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and seven in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). About 16,094 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 55 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 81 percent. The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major areas of Swabi 100 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 78 percent and Charsadda 89 percent.

Around 520 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 65,279 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,623 in Sindh, 38,811 in Punjab, 7,709 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,713 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,072 in Balochistan, 414 in GB, and 937 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 654,956 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 750,158 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 15,304, Balochistan 20,760, GB 5,174, ICT 68,906, KP 104,480, Punjab 264,010 and Sindh 271,524.

A total of 11,072,531 tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 4,984 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

Prof Dr Saleha Parveen, acclaimed academician and dean of Faculty of Education of Sindh University Jamshoro passed away today after losing her battle to novel coronavirus.

According to a Sindh University spokesperson, the national educationist was unwell for a couple of days after contracting the deadly disease.

Dr. Parveen was appointed Dean of Education, University of Sindh Jamshoro on 12 June 2019.

The inoculation drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 50-59 will begin from next week, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Saturday. “NCOC in its meeting has decided to start vaccination of people aged from 50 to 59 from Wednesday (April 21), encouraging once again everyone to register themselves for the vaccination,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The country’s vaccination drive began with the frontline healthcare workers earlier in February. On March 10, the second phase was launched for people over 60.