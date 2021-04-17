Holy month of Ramazan shines in China’s Xinjiang region

Despite Western sinister campaign tarnishing the image of China, Ramazan, sacred Islamic month of fasting, is blossoming in Xinjiang with its complete theoretical and practical formats as per set tenets of Islam.

According to a Gwadar Pro, followers of Islam have complete freedom to do their religious performances related to prayers’ offering, observance of Sehri (fast-holding time) & Iftari (fast-breaking time), Taraweeh and rest of others in the region.

The manifestation of religious independence that are relished by Muslims in Ramazan as well as throughout the year in China especially Xinjiang comes to international limelight when all Muslim states and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) acknowledge the reality that Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang are free to exercise their Islamic rights in Xinjang and other parts of China.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is “the collective voice of the Muslim world” and works to “safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world. Since March 2019 till date, OIC has taken the position in favour of Xinjiang. After a visit to Xinjiang, it released a report on human rights for Muslim minorities that praised China for “providing care to its Muslim citizens” and looked forward to greater cooperation with the PRC.

Such unanimity in Muslim world has exposed Western falsehood on maligning Xinjiang for allegedly Muslims persecution and forbidding them exercise their rights in Ramazan. There are more than 24,000 mosques in Xinjiang, which means a mosque for every 530 Muslims in Xinjiang. The region continues to improve the public service in mosques, which brings great convenience to the worship of religious believers.

For the convenience of Muslims, the mosques also provide tea, naan bread, fruits and other food for fasting people. In recent years, tens of thousands of Muslims from Xinjiang have made pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia, and the customs and habits of Muslims of all ethnic groups in clothing, diets, festivals, weddings and funerals, have been fully respected.

On religion, the freedom of religious belief of people of all ethnic groups is protected in accordance with law in Xinjiang. All normal religious activities conducted by citizens in places of religious activity or in their own homes in accordance with religious customs, like worshiping, observing Ramadan and religious festivals are protected by law and shall not be interfered with by any organization or individual.