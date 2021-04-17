Five million houses to be provided to low-income groups: PTI

PTI Vice President Women’s Wing KP and Chairperson Shelter Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Neelam Khan Toru has said that control is must over pornography in the society, including severe punishments to prevent incidents of abuse of children and women. She said that the present government will provide five million houses to the low-income sections as per its manifesto. Comprehensive efforts and concrete steps have been taken for this purpose as the present government has made this basic problem of the poor and middle classes a top priority as evidenced by the government’s provision of a subsidy of Rs 300,000. Neelam Khan Toru added that work has been completed on 54 higher secondary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the school construction and rehabilitation program, while in 215 schools, development work is underway. Under the project, construction and rehabilitation of schools in 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway.













