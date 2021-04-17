Coach Waqar says team management monitoring workload of all bowlers

LAHORE: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis, has rubbished the workload concerns regarding left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. While speaking in a virtual press conference on Saturday, Waqar said that the team management was monitoring the workload of all bowlers and would rotate them when needed. “We are monitoring bowlers’ workload. Players got enough rest after PSL got postponed, so there is no issue of fatigue. We will discuss where and how to give opportunities to our backup bowlers in upcoming series against Zimbabwe. There is a lot of cricket ahead, so we will need a large pool of players to tackle it,” said Waqar.

Waqar also expressed satisfaction with the performance of his bowling unit in the recently-concluded series against South Africa. “I am satisfied with the performance of our bowlers against South Africa. There is always room for improvement and we will not mask our weaknesses,” he said. “Bowlers can go for runs as it is part of T20 cricket. Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali are giving their 100 percent and they have my full support,” he added. The bowling coach also added that they were keeping an eye on the bowling of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and would use his services if required. “We haven’t needed Hafeez till now but we are monitoring his bowling. He bowls every day in the nets. If Hafeez can bowl, that will increase our bowling strength. Hafeez will be useful in the upcoming World Cup,” he said.