Colors of UK’s Educational Landscape

Every year in September, all major Airports of the Great Britain including Heathrow are thronged by huge influx of international students from across the globe who land there together with their dreams and aspiration to discover their destiny. Beyond the shadow of any doubt, the UK enjoys an enviable reputation around the world as a country of world-class learning, high-impact research and academia par excellence. The British Universities are rooted in history, with Oxford and Cambridge both having been founded over 800 years ago. By virtue of its international recognition, innovative teaching approaches and the leading minds who deliver it, this beautiful country has been the preferred choice for some of the most important minds in history. Almost one in four world leaders has studied in the UK. With so many world-class degrees on offer in the UK, it’s easy to see why it continues to be the dream place to be. That’s because a UK degree gives its graduates more than just an outstanding academic qualification. It guarantees them a life transforming journey and provides them with valuable work placements as an integral part of their studies. These placements, internships and volunteering positions are designed to build new skills, build new networks and apply learning in a real-world. As UK universities have very strong linkages with every type of industry, it’s another reason why its graduates are among the most employable in the entire world. They’re earning more and progressing faster than their peers educated elsewhere. This is exactly why a UK degree can help its students to really stand out in an increasingly competitive global job market. Their unique teaching methods produce successful and versatile graduates who are sought-after by employers around the world. The UK universities have featured strongly in world rankings ever since they began. In 2021, the Times Higher Education World Rankings placed it with two of the world’s top ten universities, including the world’s top university – the University of Oxford.

Building further on its glorious heritage, this high quality can be found right across the country, with seven of the top 50, and 26 of the top 200 universities found in the UK. Its 162 higher education institutions are all geared to strict standards by the government, offering the best teaching, support and resources available. A full list of ‘recognized bodies’ – universities and colleges that can award degrees is published every year, to make it easy for students to see the comparative quality on offer. Moreover, its universities combine traditional lectures with a variety of innovative teaching techniques, designed to encourage independent thinking, problem-solving skills and self-motivation. Generally, students work in small groups and have access to leading technology, from state-of-the-art laboratories to interactive screens and online-learning. They have an opportunity to learn from the very best in their chosen field who cultivate academia-industry relationships, allowing students to get practical experience in their field. The consistent high quality education has made it the top favorite place with international students from across the world, and has helped to keep the institutions at the forefront of global research. The UK is ranked second in the world for science and research and 54 per cent of its output is world-leader. This leadership position is reflected in the modern world, with British universities taking a disproportionate number of places in the world university league tables. In fact, nearly a fifth of the world’s top 50 universities are in the UK according to the QS World University Rankings, 2020.

To add cherry on the cake, from 1 July 2021, international students who have successfully completed an undergraduate or master’s degree will be able to benefit from two years’ work experience in the UK upon graduation, through the new Graduate Route. Students who complete their PhD will be able to stay there for three years. Thus, it’s not just its world-recognized universities that make UK a top choice with international students. Likewise, courses in the UK are tailor-made to support students in getting the most from their studies as quickly as possible. From the traditional to the cutting-edge, the aspirants are set to find a course that provides them with the understanding, experience and skills they need to pursue their dream career. In the UK, flexibility is built into the majority of courses. Many universities allow their enrolled students to choose from different subject ‘modules’, so that they can build a course program that suits them the most, specializing as they go for a perfectly tailored experience. Another cutting-edge advantage is that Postgraduate courses in the UK are shorter than both the US and Australia. So students certainly get better value for money and can begin applying their knowledge and skills in the real world a lot sooner. Moreover, its educational system doesn’t just immerse learners in their chosen subject – it’s designed to help them think differently. Throughout their studies, they’ll be encouraged to ask questions, debate with their academia and fellow students, and come up with their own unique ideas through a blend of practical learning, lectures, seminars and innovative, high-tech teaching.

Furthermore, studying in the UK offers an amazing and unforgettable student experience like no other country on the planet. It has a vibrant performing arts heritage, with theatres featuring traditional plays as well as new, contemporary productions. Similarly, the restaurant scene in the UK is thriving, and increasingly diverse and as a result, one finds restaurants to suit every taste, mood and budget. Some of the world’s largest music venues are in the UK and many world-renowned artists and bands also play at its universities and colleges, while small bars and cafés often host live music and dancing. Moreover, it is blessed with stunning countryside from bustling cities to snow-capped mountains, rolling green hills to highlands and islands. Its relatively small size and good transport links mean that you can see a lot with rare ease and convenience. There are four major regions that make up the UK: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The UK’s northernmost country, Scotland is a stunning mix of wild beauty and buzzing cities. With three national parks covering twenty per cent of Wales, it goes without saying that it’s home to some stunning landscapes. Northern Ireland is a country renowned for its friendly people and natural beauty. In the capital Belfast, one can find a great mix of nightlife and history. Similarly, England too matches other regions in mesmerizing natural landscape, rich cultural diversity and glorious historical heritage. As a multi-faith society, students of all religions are accorded same warm reception, and offered plenty of places to practice their faith. This is one of the most decisive factors international students from all over the world choose it for their studies. Likewise, cheap and highly reliable transport system which includes the Eurostar, international coaches and great flight connections is yet another hallmark of the British Society. It has a large train network connecting cities and towns around the country and one can also get big discounts if booked in advance. Blessed with beautiful weather, the UK is often associated with rain, but this is because the weather can be so unpredictable.

In terms of health and safety, its NHS (National Health Service) is one of the world’s best and most modern healthcare systems. International students do not need private medical insurance when studying in the UK. By all standards, it is one of the safest countries in the world, with low crime rates and a trustworthy police force. There are strict laws on gun ownership and gun crime is rare. Many institutions have their own security services who patrol campuses. It is also a tolerant, multicultural country and one does find people from almost every country on Earth. According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), the UK is the second most popular study destination in the world with over 450,000 international students choosing to study at UK universities in 2017-18. It has a rich historical heritage. From the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, to Stonehenge and Edinburgh Castle; there’s so much to see and do. Similarly, it also has world-class concert venues like the Alexandra Palace in London and Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, and some of the best-known music festivals in the world. Getting to mainland Europe from the UK is easier than ever before. With summer breaks of between 12 and 14 weeks, students have plenty of time to experience the unique British culture. To cap it all, London is home to the largest library in the world by the number of items categorized, the British Library has more than 170 million items in its catalogue and has enough of resources to satisfy the academic needs of any reader or researcher!

All these unique features and facilities combined make United Kingdom the dream destination for the bright and brilliant minds from across the globe who aspire and endeavor to join the prestigious seats of learning and thus join the illustrious alumni of change-makers and global leaders in their respective area of specialization.

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!