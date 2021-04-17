Aisha Linnea gets married in intimate ceremony

Filmmaker Aisha Linnea on Thursday announced that she had tied the knot earlier this year in a small and intimate wedding ceremony with some worthwhile lessons to impart.

Linnea, who was previously married to actor/filmmaker Shahbaz Shigri before calling it off in 2017, shared gorgeouss pictures from her picturesque garden wedding coupled with a lengthy caption detailing how “liberating” the tiny ceremony was.

“I got married earlier this year in a tiny ceremony held in my parent’s garden,” she announced, adding, “It was extremely liberating in terms of time, money and stress not to have to plan the perfect day for months on end.”

The 28-year-old stunner revealed that she planned her big day in 10 days and “pretty much went with whatever was easiest and made the most sense.” She even did her own makeup and hair in addition to getting a simple jora made to compliment a special dupatta given to her by her mother-in-law.

Needless to say, she stunned in a champagne-hued kamdani dress with gold jewels elevating the traditional yet contemporary look. She chose to wear her hair down with romantic twists going up each side.

The reason why Linnea didn’t feel the need to strive for perfection when planning the event was that “I already knew it would be perfect based on the person I was choosing to marry,” she said.

The list of benefits doesn’t end there! The Slackistan actor further shared, “The intimate setting allowed for us to write meaningful vows and speak freely since the only people in attendance were our wonderful nuclear families, my husband’s nano, and two of our closest friends.”

The couple subsequently managed to find a house two weeks after tying the knot and have since been enjoying a blissful married life.

In the end, she thanked the photographer for the stunning pictures, her friends and family for making the event special, and lastly, her husband for “being the most unique, hilarious, supportive and wonderful person I have ever met.”

And oh, her husband is not on Instagram so don’t go searching, she says!

Congratulations to the happy couple!