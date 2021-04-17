Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, April 18, 2021


My first job was at the age of four: Faisal Qureshi

News Desk

Leading Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi has said that he got his first job at the age of 4, where he received his first salary of Rs 70.

In a recent interview, Faisal Qureshi was asked about his first job, in reply to which, he said, “I remember that the first job I had was in a TV play, when I was just three or four years old. There, for the first time, I received a salary of 70 rupees.”

Faisal Qureshi also said that he had auditioned for his first film ‘Saza’ in 1992 in which he appeared on the silver screen
as a hero

Faisal Qureshi also said that he had auditioned for his first film ‘Saza’ in 1992 in which he appeared on the silver screen as a hero.

He also talked about his studies and said that he once failed Social Studies in seventh grade due to which his mother slapped him for the first time.

Submit a Comment