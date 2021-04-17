My first job was at the age of four: Faisal Qureshi

Leading Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi has said that he got his first job at the age of 4, where he received his first salary of Rs 70.

In a recent interview, Faisal Qureshi was asked about his first job, in reply to which, he said, “I remember that the first job I had was in a TV play, when I was just three or four years old. There, for the first time, I received a salary of 70 rupees.”

Faisal Qureshi also said that he had auditioned for his first film ‘Saza’ in 1992 in which he appeared on the silver screen as a hero.

He also talked about his studies and said that he once failed Social Studies in seventh grade due to which his mother slapped him for the first time.