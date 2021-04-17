Sania Mirza shares how she reacts when her food arrives

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has shared a picture to tell her fans and friends that how she feels when her food arrives.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza, she captioned her photo after sharing her picture: “When the food arrives,” Mirza wrote on the photo-sharing app.

She always remains active and knows the art of living prominent on social media.

Last week, she pointed out some ‘suspicious activity’ on her Twitter account, asking her fans and to ignore if there was any tweet or message from her side.

She informed her followers that her team was working to help her access her account.