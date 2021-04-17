The sensational Airbnb in Mexico that’s shaped like a giant slithering snake

If your travel asp-irations include staying somewhere sssensational, this snake-inspired property in Mexico – surely one of the world’s most surreal rentals – should fit the bill.

Quetzalcoatl’s Nest – named after the feathered Aztec serpent god, Quetzalcoatl – is an incredible piece of architecture set over 40 acres that resembles a giant snake, its mouth built around a 19ft- wide natural cave, one of several in the undulating terrain.

Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, it’s part sculpture park and part housing complex – and one of the 10 apartments is available to rent via Airbnb. There are no doors, the rooms are connected by winding tunnels and guests can climb a staircase to enter the snake’s mouth, from which there are mesmerising views.

The unit can sleep up to ten people across five bedrooms, with a fully equipped kitchen, a dining area and roomy bathrooms among the amenities.

Large round windows complete with window seats enable travellers to make the most of the magnificent views and there’s an eye-catching communal indoor garden area featuring tropical plants, a small pond and a multi-coloured glass window.

Designed by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, it’s part sculpture park and part housing complex — and one of the 10 apartments is available to rent via Airbnb. There are no doors, the rooms are connected by winding tunnels and guests can climb a staircase to enter the snake’s mouth, from which there are mesmerising views

Senosiain, who’s known for his dream-like organic designs, completed Quetzalcoatl’s Nest in 1998 and owner Patricia has been hosting her unit within it since 2015.

She says that when she gives guests a tour, ‘wows’, ‘oohs’ and ‘ooh la las’ are plentiful, while her listing describes the property, which is in Naucalpan, just northwest of Mexico City, as ‘paradise in the city’.

It continues: ‘This place is perfect for anyone who loves nature, silence, woods, architecture, and someone who wants to recover.

‘It has a park with botanical gardens, a cave of minerals and lakes to go around. It is a perfect place for small groups on retreats, to write, to meditate, for yoga, for walking, for a nice rest.’

Former guests have left glowing reviews and it has a 4.92 rating for cleanliness, location and value for money.

Natalie, who stayed at the Airbnb this February, said: ‘This place surpasses all expectations. What a dreamland! It felt so special being able to stay in a place like this and experience a part of someone’s wildest imagination. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’

And Mark, who rented the wacky apartment in 2018, mused: ‘Nido de Quetzalcoatl is for architecture and nature lovers!

‘Sleeping inside the belly of a rattlesnake in the most beautiful designed architecture and landscape park by Javier Senosiain is an unforgettable experience. You’ll feel like Alice in wonderland!’