Sidra Niazi appreciates her experience working with team ‘Qayamat’

The gorgeous and talented debutant, Sidra Niazi took to her Instagram to write kind words about her experience working with the team of drama serial ‘Qayamat’, produced by the enigmatic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

She posted some adorable and heart-felt group pictures of herself with the cast and crew and captioned them with, “It was an amazing experience working with all these talented people in #Qayamat”, tagging the skilful director of the drama, Ali Faizan, her fellow cast members Neelum Muneer, Haroon Shahid and Muhammad Noor-ul Hassan, and the platforms of 7th Sky Entertainment and Har Pal Geo.