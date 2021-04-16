Shehbaz awaits release order days after securing bail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has not yet been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail despite the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) April 14 decision of granting him bail in a money laundering reference.

On April 14, a two-judge bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and also comprising Asjad Javed Ghural, approved his bail subject to submission of two surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

The judgement that granted the PML-N leader bail is yet to be signed by the judges part of the division bench. Once the order sheet is signed, his release order will be issued. Shehbaz was sent to jail on judicial remand on Oct 20, 2020 after remaining in NAB custody for 23 days since his arrest on September 28, 2020 in the money laundering reference.