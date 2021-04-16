Cell set up to identify those who attacked cops: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that a special cell has been set up to help identify people who attacked policemen during the recent protests by a religious party. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Fawad Chaudhry said the cell comprises NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies. So far, dozens of people have already been identified through videos doing rounds on social media and that action is being taken against them under anti-terrorism law, the information minister said. He said that the district administration will also monitor all speeches. The protests took the lives of three people, and wounded more than 100 police officers.. The government has registered cases against the protesters under the country’s anti-terrorism laws for creating chaos, vandalising public and private properties, and beating up and killing police personnel. Nearly 100 policemen were left injured during clashes with the protesters. Some 2,135 protesters have been arrested from across the country, out of which 1,669 were from Punjab and 228 from Sindh, according to a report of the interior ministry.The federal government has imposed a ban on the TLP under the anti-terrorism act.













