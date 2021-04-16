UET approves appointment of teaching, non-teaching staff in its all campuses

The Syndicate of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore in its 3rd meeting of this year held on 10th April 2021, unanimously approved the recommendations of the Selection Board regarding appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff at all five campuses of the university.

In 16 meetings since September 2020, the Selection Board recommended appointment of 22 Professors, 47 Associate Professors, 33 Assistant Professor, and 12 Lecturers in various departments of the university.

The Syndicate approved the appointment of 13 Professors, 27 Associate Professors, 3 Assistant Professors, 1 Medical Officer at Main Campus, 6 Professors, 9 Associate Professors, 1 Assistant Professor, 1 Medical Officer at New Campus (Kala Shah Kaku), 2 Professors, 4 Associate Professors and 2 Assistant Professors at Faisalabad Campus, 2 Associate Professors, 6 Assistant Professors and 1 Medical Officer at Narowal Campus, and 1 Professor, 4 Associate Professors and 1 Medical Officer at Rachna College of Engineering & Technology Gujranwala.

The Syndicate also approved the recommendations of the Finance & Planning Committee regarding increase in remuneration of visiting faculty, sharing formula of testing income, enhancement of financial power of Chairpersons of the departments, and enhancement of honorarium of Senior Warden, Wardens and Resident Tutor.

The recommendations of the Finance & Planning Committee regarding rationalization of posts of Technical Staff based on the number of laboratories and students in the departments were also approved.

The recommendations of the Academic Council regarding amendments in academic regulations were also considered and approved by the Syndicate. The extension in contract appointment of 2 Assistant Professors, 38 Lecturers, and 9 officers was also approved by the Syndicate. The house also approved a Time Scale Upgradation policy to place before the university Senate. The Framework of Distinguished National Professor Program given by the HEC was adopted by the Syndicate.

On the recommendations of the Inquiry Committee constituted under PEEDA Act 2006, the Syndicate approved to issue show-cause notices to four teachers against whom disciplinary proceedings were initiated by Syndicate on account of willful absence from their duties. The house also approved to start disciplinary proceedings under PEEDA Act 2006 against six more teachers who are also wilfully absent from duties.

The Syndicate was also updated on the academic activities as well as the on-going and future development projects. The house appreciated the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor and his team on the approval of a new PC-I by Higher Education Commission (HEC) worth Rs.1.68 billion for renovation of academic, administrative and residential buildings, laboratories, and other infrastructure including student hostels.

The renovation of the historic Main Block, Annexe Block and Ali Mardan Hall will also be done under this project. The Syndicate also appreciated efforts of the Vice-Chancellor and his team in steady improvement of academic standards at the university and UET’s steady rise in international and Asian rankings.