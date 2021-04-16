Kareena reveals why Sharmila Tagore is yet to meet her second son!

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has been staying at her ancestral residence – The Pataudi Palace near the capital city for quite some time now.

Recently in a video interview, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan heaped praises on her and revealed how she has been away from Mumbai for a long time.

In an interview with Ladies Study Group, Sharmila talked about movies, her journey and a lot more. During the interview chat, in a video message, Kareena Kapoor Khan said how due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the veteran actress is yet to meet her new grandson.

Kareena said, “I always get nervous when people ask me to talk about you. Because when it comes to talking about such an icon, such a legend I mean what is there left to say? The whole world knows that probably my mother-in-law, whom I’m lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth if I may say.”

Adding more, Bebo said, “But I’m lucky enough to actually know deeper than that which is that she’s warm, she’s loving, she’s caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children, but also for her grandchildren, also for her daughter-in-law. Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, made me feel part of this family. I’ve deep deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by when we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You’ve not been able to see the little one, the new addition in the family. We’ve waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time together with you.”

Sharmila Tagore’s daughter Saba Ali Khan also dropped a message for mom, saying, “Ma, lots of love. Very proud of you of course. Loved your work loved all of your you know earlier works. Satyajit Ray films and photography and of course Chupke Chupke is my favourite Hindi film as you know. I think comic release is usually the best. All the weepy intense movies of yours I’ve loved but just too much Kleenex have been used. So I think I’ll stick to the comic roles. But I think you’re fabulous. You have kept a great home. You have been a wonderful mum, wife, sister. I think you’re quite an all-rounder.”

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.