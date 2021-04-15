Fawad urges to thwart bids aimed at fanning violence, extremism

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said that responsibility rests with every Muslim to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, the newly appointed information minister said that Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) like extremist outfits want to change the identity of Islam. He said the strong foundation of Islam was laid in the sub-continent by the Sufi saints through their message of affection, sincerity and respect for humanity.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally handed over the Ministry of Information to Fawad Chaudhry.

Gill, terming it a great choice, said Chaudhry is a popular figure due to his political consciousness, intelligence, and people-friendly style.

Earlier, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting chairperson Senator Faisal Javed Khan confirmed that Chaudhry had been reappointed as the federal information minister. He congratulated Chaudhry for getting reappointed and wished him all the best.

This is the second time Chaudhry has been given the portfolio in 2.5 years. The first time was in August 2018. Subsequently, in April 2019, he was handed the science and technology ministry. It is not clear whether or not he will remain the minister for science and technology.

On August 20, 2018, Fawad was appointed as federal minister for information and broadcasting in the federal cabinet. However, in April 2019, he was removed from the ministry. On April 28, 2020, Shibli Faraz was sworn in as the new information minister, in a ceremony held at the President House.

Fawad’s appointment comes as another major reshuffle in the federal cabinet. It was earlier reported that PM Imran is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle, potentially replacing several ministers and picking up some new faces. The premier was reportedly unhappy with some key ministers’ performance and has already conveyed that only those would stay in the cabinet who can deliver.