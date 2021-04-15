Prime minister launches scholarship program for higher education

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Rehmatul-il-alameen scholarship program for deserving students seeking higher education, the PM office announced.

وزیراعظم عمران آج اسلام آباد میں "رحمت اللعالمین ﷺ سکالرشپ پروگرام" کا آغاز کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/1WGHzxjSQb — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 15, 2021

“As part of a comprehensive policy to reform the country’s education system, the government has announced a number of scholarship programs for students from low-income families across the country under the Rehmatul-il-alameen Scholarship Program.” the PM office said in a series of tweets.

The Rehmatul-il-alameen Scholarship Program is a national program being launched by the Higher Education Commission at the federal level to provide access to undergraduate education to students from low-income families.

A budget of Rs 27.93 billion has been approved for this program, which will be utilized over the next 5 years. The program will be implemented in 129 public sector universities across the country.

The total budget approved for this program in Punjab is Rs. 1.0 billion annually. Rehmatul-il-alameen Scholarship Program will also be offered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total budget for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is Rs. 427 million. This will include existing scholarship programs that are already being implemented.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said in a tweet that 50% scholarships will be reserved for women.