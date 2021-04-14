Special Courts to help provide timely justice to overseas Pakistanis: Ch Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the decision to set up Special Courts in Punjab has been made for the provision of timely justice to Overseas Pakistanis. Various proposals are also being considered, including allowing overseas Pakistanis to record statements in their cases through video link.

He was presiding over an important meeting on resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and setting up special courts for their cases held at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari, Law Secretary Bahadur Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

Amongst others, the meeting was attended by Wajeehullah Kundwi, DG District Judiciary Saeedullah Mughal, Deputy Registrar Lahore High Court and Overseas Commission Punjab Arif Javed, overseas commissioner Khadim Abbas, Vice-Chairman Overseas Commission Wasim Ramay, DG overseas Ishratullah, Director Legal overseas commission Raja Zubair and Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari told the participants of the meeting that all the provincial departments are working together to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and we are ready for any cooperation including setting up of special courts.

Overseas Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramey apprised the meeting about the steps taken to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and the Governor Punjab appreciated the work of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari and Muhammad Waseem.

It was decided in the meeting that today (Thursday) Overseas Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Rame along with the concerned officials would meet the Law Secretary in his office and finalize matters regarding the steps including setting up of special courts.

Governor Punjab said, “We are proud of the role played by Overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan’s economic strength despite the Coronavirus Crisis.” He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government will address all the problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis, he added. The Lahore High Court and the judiciary is working exclusively to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis, but the establishment of special courts is the need of the hour, so we have decided to set up special courts for overseas Pakistanis.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that all measures including amendment in law will be made to provide timely justice to overseas Pakistanis. The government will not leave overseas Pakistanis alone on any forum. The special courts will ensure that there is no inordinate delay in the provision of justice and a time limit will be set for deciding cases.