Fawad Alam expresses wish to work with Mehwish, Mahira and Maya

Fawad Alam is a well-known all-rounder cricketer of Pakistan. He has given remarkable performances in his cricket career. Fawad was recently seen out of the boundaries working as an analyst in HBL PSL 6. Fawad Alam is all set to make his acting debut in Urduflix's Web series "Khudkash Mohabbat". Fawad has recently given an interview regarding his acting Debut, where he opened up about working on other acting projects on different television channels. In the interview, Fawad also expressed his desire to work with three leading actresses of Pakistan. Fawad said," I would love to work with Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Mehwish Hayat because they are all phenomenal actresses and I would learn a lot if I will have a chance to work with them. Maybe I will get a chance to work with all three of them on the same project."














